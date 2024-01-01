Howie Mandel's wife suffers head injury after drunken fall

Howie Mandel's wife Terry Soil suffered a head injury after a drunken fall.

The comedian and America's Got Talent judge revealed Terry Soil fell in a Las Vegas hotel after they'd spent a night partying.

Howie, 68, explained he was woken in the middle of the night by a loud noise, only to find Terry lying in a pool of blood.

"I heard 'bang' and 'ahh' and I woke up and I went, 'Where are you?'" Howie told Live With Kelly And Mark. "And she went, 'I don't know'."

Howie explained he and Terry had "partied," but that he hadn't realised his wife of 40 years had had "too much".

"In the middle of the night she got up and - I don't know where she was headed - but she headed into the wall," he explained. "And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down.

"She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek."

He went on to describe the nightmarish scene that greeted him when he switched on the light.

"I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," Howie said.

"I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up."

Happily, Howie shared Terry has since made a full recovery.

"She is absolutely perfect," he said. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful."