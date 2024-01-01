James Gunn gives promising update on The Batman 2 script

James Gunn has revealed 'The Batman Part II' is still being written.

The co-head of DC Studios has given a promising update on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2022 comic book blockbuster 'The Batman', which introduced fans to Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego.

Asked on his Threads account if the sequel script is still in development, Gunn simply replied: "Yes."

Another fan tried to get some more information out of the studio boss, and wondered when the script - which is once again being penned by filmmaker Matt Reeves - will actually be ready.

Gunn is clearly staying tight lipped about the exact status, but he teased: "When Matt thinks it's ready!"

Pattinson will reprise his role as The Dark Knight in the upcoming sequel, with Jeffrey Wright set to return as Commissioner Jim Gordon.

There has been a lot of speculation about the new film, with delays due to the WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes in 2023, which scuppered plans to start principal photographer in November last year.

Despite initially being set for an October 2025 release, that launch date has been pushed back by 12 months to 2026, and it's hoped filming will get underway later this year.

However, fans won't have to wait quite that long to see more of Reeves' Gotham City explored on screen.

In September, spin-off series 'The Penguin' is set to launch on Max, with Colin Farrell once again playing one of Batman's most iconic villains after first taking on the role in 'The Batman' two years ago.

Farrell recently told MovieZine: "It's dark, that's what I can tell you about it. It's really dark.

"It's really heavy, I think - it certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun, I had an amazing time doing it. It's incredibly violent."