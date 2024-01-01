David Tennant and Jonathan Pryce join cast of The Thursday Murder Club movie

David Tennant and Jonathan Pryce have been added to the star-studded cast of The Thursday Murder Club movie adaptation.

TV presenter Richard Osman, the author of The Thursday Murder Club book series, revealed the new additions to the cast on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast on Tuesday.

"We've got some more casting news," the writer said. "We've already had the four main people, but (there are) a few more cast members."

Teasing more announcements, he continued, "There's some great names and some more names coming as well. I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the (Harry Potter) movies."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie would play Elizabeth, Ibrahim, Ron and Joyce, the four members of their retirement community's amateur detective club.

The four friends, who solve cold cases as a hobby, get caught up in a real crime when a shady property developer is found dead.

On the podcast, the former Pointless co-host confirmed Game of Thrones star Pryce would play Elizabeth's husband, while Naomi Ackie had been cast as police officer Donna de Freitas.

While he was "very, very excited about" Tennant's casting, the TV personality did not divulge which character the former Doctor Who star would play.

Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Famed filmmaker Chris Columbus will direct and produce the adaptation, which is due to start filming later this month.

Osman released The Thursday Murder Club book in 2020 and followed it up with three sequels; 2021's The Man Who Died Twice, 2022's The Bullet That Missed and 2023's The Last Devil to Die.