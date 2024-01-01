Jason Momoa 'likes to ride' motorcycles with girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has shared a rare insight into his relationship with his "lady" Adria Arjona.

The Aquaman actor opened up about his relationship with the Hit Man actress in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at The Bikeriders premiere on Monday night.

"My lady likes to ride," the 44-year-old said, adding that she wraps her arms around him while on the back of his bike.

"Any excuse for more hugs," he quipped.

Momoa, who hosts the motorcycle travel show On the Roam, went on to explain the importance of riding in his life.

"I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting," he continued. "It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it. I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

True to his word, Momoa arrived at the Los Angeles premiere on a motorbike with his daughter Lola, 16.

The Justice League star, who split from his wife Lisa Bonet in 2022, went public with his relationship with Arjona, 32, on Instagram in late May.

The Sweet Girl co-stars haven't yet revealed when they began dating. However, the actor told Basingstoke Comic Con in England earlier that month that he'd been in a relationship "for a while".

Momoa gave The Bikeriders his seal of approval later on Monday night by writing on Instagram, "@bikeridersfilm WOW so exciting to see my friends in this movie. It was wonderful please go check it out this Friday Love u lola bear and all my friends for coming. Mahalo for inviting us (sic)."

The film, starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, will be released in cinemas on Friday.