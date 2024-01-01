Ashley Benson denies taking Ozempic to lose baby weight

Ashley Benson has shut down the suggestion she used Ozempic to help her shed her baby weight.

The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Monday to upload a mirror selfie in which she wore a black tank top, grey sweatpants and a red baseball cap.

In the comments, her fans remarked upon her flat stomach, with one user suggesting she used the Type 2 diabetes drug to bounce back to her pre-pregnancy body following the birth of her daughter Aspen in February.

Ashley, 34, took a screenshot of the comment and addressed the claim on her Instagram Stories.

"Comments like this are so funny to me," she wrote. "I know a lot of people take Ozempic and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

She continued, "Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself."

Ashley concluded her post by informing her followers that she has been using the Melissa Wood Health fitness app to get into shape.

The Spring Breakers star and her husband Brandon Davis welcomed their first child in February.

Ashley celebrated his first Father's Day on Sunday by sharing a picture of the oil heir holding their daughter, with a flower emoji hiding her face.

"From the moment I was pregnant you never left my side," she captioned the post. "Came to every single appointment because you knew how scared I was. You showed up for me every time and I knew you were going to do the same for our daughter and be the best daddy to her. We are so lucky to have you and we love you so much. She has the best daddy in the world."

Ashley and Brandon tied the knot in November 2023.