French actress Anouk Aimée dies aged 92

Oscar-nominated French actress Anouk Aimée has died at the age of 92.

The screen star's daughter Manuela Papatakis announced on social media that Aimée passed away at her home in Paris on Tuesday morning.

"With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we have great sadness to announce the departure of my mother Anouk Aimée. I was right by her side when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her mother.

Aimée is best known for starring opposite Jean-Louis Trintignant in Claude Lelouch's 1966 romance drama A Man and a Woman, for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. The film itself won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Screenplay Oscars.

She also starred in films such as Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita and 8½ as well as Lola, Justine, Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man, Robert Altman's Prêt à Porter and A Leap in the Dark, for which she won Best Actress at Cannes in 1980.

Her final film was The Best Years of a Life, in which she reprised her A Man and a Woman role alongside Trintignant. The 2019 movie, directed by Lelouch, also marked Trintignant's last screen role before he died in 2022.

Aimée, who won the Honorary César at France's César Awards in 2002, was married four times; to Edouard Zimmermann from 1949 to 1950, filmmaker Nikos Papatakis between 1951 and 1954, her Man and a Woman co-star Pierre Barouh from 1966 to 1969, and British actor Albert Finney from 1970 to 1978.

She is survived by her daughter Manuela Papatakis.