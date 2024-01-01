Austin Butler was too 'nervous' to get high with Snoop Dogg

Austin Butler has admitted he was too "nervous" to get high with Snoop Dogg while meeting his "hero" Robert De Niro.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor explained that he recently hung out with the rapper and the Taxi Driver star.

"That was wild," Austin, 32, recalled. "A mutual friend said, 'Do you wanna come over to my house and have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro?' and I dropped everything and I was there in a heartbeat."

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked the Dune: Part Two star if Snoop, who is notoriously passionate about marijuana, had "offered" him anything.

"He had it there," Austin replied. "I was so nervous to get too high and try to talk to my hero, Robert De Niro, so I refrained."

Austin's comments come more than two months after the Gin and Juice rapper's son, Champ Medici, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the trio hanging out.

The Elvis star then asked Jimmy if he had ever smoked with the rapper.

"I was at Snoop's house. He had ordered chicken - a lot of it. And I ate a lot of it," Jimmy recalled. "He was watching me and I overheard him say to his friend, 'My nephew done ate six pieces of chicken already."

The TV host added, "One of the great moments of my life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Austin also recalled being "nervous" about meeting Meryl Streep at a party at Paul McCartney's house.

"I was nervous," the actor confessed. "I ended up kind of not having anyone to talk to at one point so I went into Paul McCartney's kitchen and I ate some of his vegan pizza ... And then a friend came over and said, 'Do you want me to introduce you?' I couldn't believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney's vegan pizza in my mouth."

He added of The Devil Wears Prada star, "She was so sweet."