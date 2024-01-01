Georgia May Jagger pregnant with her first child

Georgia May Jagger is pregnant with her first ever baby who she is expecting with boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick.

The 32-year-old model - who is the daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger and fashion icon Jerry Hall - will welcome her bundle of joy with 24-year-old Cambryan.

Georgia shared the happy news on Tuesday by taking to social media to share a string of photographs alongside a caption stating, "Patiently waiting for our new best friend @cambryans."

The first image she shared showed her posing with a wide smile and lifting up her vest top to show off her growing baby bump.

Subsequent images showed the model and Cambryan posing together, kissing, and pressing their exposed tummies together.

The couple have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but Georgia did previously hint at being attracted to men who like to zip around town on moving boards, telling Volcom, "My life has always been naturally surrounded by skateboarding and music... I always find myself attracted to the city, street culture and musicians."

Cambryan, who has been in a relationship with Georgia since July 2021, previously opened up to Thrasher Magazine about his hope to enjoy a professional career out of skateboarding.

He said in a 2020 interview, "To make a living out of it, being able to travel to places I would have never gone otherwise, I want to keep doing this and making rent. I would like to eventually be able to get a savings account going. I want to put my time into skating as much as I can."