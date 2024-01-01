Kevin Costner left Yellowstone because 'he wanted to work more than once a year'

Kevin Costner has admitted why left hit TV show, Yellowstone, last year because it simply wasn't enough work for him.

The actor has denied reports he'd fallen out with show creator Taylor Sheridan over scheduling conflicts.

"I did it for five years, and I wanted to work more than once a year," Kevin told the Today Show. "We lost an entire year at one point, and I thought, that can't happen again."

The 69-year-old continued, "It was well over a year. I thought I have to be in a position to make the things. Material has to be ready at certain times, and we weren't able to do that. After five years, I thought, I'm not going to do this. If we can get that, we can do that, and I'll do it."

The Bodyguard star said he "would love to go back" to Yellowstone "under the right circumstances."

"I've supported that thing and I've loved it," said the "It's been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that's what all of us want. At this point, for me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."

When Kevin announced his departure, it was announced the series would be cancelled. The final season is being shot now without him - although he admitted he isn't opposed to returning for some final scenes.

"If I like the story (and) where it was going, I would go back," he said in the interview. "I did everything that I was contracted to do with Yellowstone."

US Weekly has reported that scripts are "still being revised," leaving "a potential" to write Kevin into the scenes.

After the final season airs later this year, it's believed Paramount will run several spin-off shows.