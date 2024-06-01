Shannen Doherty requests spousal support from ex-husband to pay medical fees

Shannen Doherty has filed paperwork to request spousal support from her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko.

The Charmed actress has requested a monthly payment of $15,343, (£12,071) "retroactive to June 1, 2024," as well as a one-off fee of $9100 (£7159) to contribute to her attorney's fees.

"As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects," the actress, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer, wrote in court documents. "Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage."

She added, "The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease."

The 53-year-old continued, "While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilising the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewellery stores, Gucci, and on flights for his 'agent', while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me."

She added, "It is abundantly clear to me that Kurt is intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings."

The couple were married in 2011, and Shannen filed for divorce in 2023. Shannen's rep, Leslie Sloane claimed that Kurt's agent was "intimately involved" with their divorce.