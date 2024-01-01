Teri Hatcher shares dire online dating experience

Teri Hatcher has given up on online dating after getting kicked off Hinge.

The 59-year-old Desperate Housewives star is twice divorced - with her marriage to butler Marcus Leithold lasting from 1988 until 1989 and her second marriage to actor Jon Tenney lasting from 1994 until 2003.

The actress has been looking for love in the years since, and more recently turned to dating apps - but other users failed to believe her account was real and accused her of being a catfish.

She told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, "I did get kicked off of Hinge. There were enough people that I did not respond to, because they would text me things like, (the Seinfeld quote about her character's breasts) 'Are you still real and spectacular?' And I'm like, 'OK, that's not who I want to date'."

She added, "It was probably silly to even try it. But I was kind of trying to say to the universe, 'I'm open. I'm not afraid.' I was trying to do that, but I think it's the wrong place for me."

Teri is now hoping to find romance through more traditional avenues and has highlighted her own strengths in the hope of attracting a love match.

She said, "I have lovely friends. I travel, I experience things. I take care of my parents. I love my cats. I garden. I go to the beach. It's just a very full life and the truth is, I think this person, if there ever is one, is just going to have to be really special, you know?"