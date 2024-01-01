Kevin Costner uncovers 'ugly' feud with Royal Family

Kevin Costner has said the Royal Family "turned" on him after he tried to create a sequel to The Bodyguard starring Princess Diana.

The 69-year-old had been due to make a sequel to the 1992 film with Lady Diana on board to star.

A script was reportedly completed the day before her tragic death at the age of 37 in August 1997 causing the movie to be subsequently cancelled.

But now Kevin has cast his mind back to that point in his career and has claimed that the Royal Family clashed with him over plans.

Opening up on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the American actor said, "When Diana passed, about a year later it had leaked out that I was prepping Bodyguard 2 with her. And what happened was, the royal family kind of turned on me a little bit. Like, 'No, that's not true.' And it got actually kind of ugly. And I let it go for a while. It just got uglier and uglier."

Kevin had been connected to Diana via Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who he then called upon again to help navigate the allegedly frosty response from royal officials.

He said, "Finally I called up Sarah, and said, 'Sarah, you need to tell me who is leading the charge there on this thing. She goes, 'No, no, no, Kev, you don't want to talk to them.' I said, 'Yes I do.' I called them up and I said, 'I'm telling you something, you need to stop because it is true. And if you don't stop, I'm gonna start.' Because it was."

Revealing how he convinced Diana to sign up for the sequel as her marriage to the now King Charles III was nearing an end, he added, "What had happened was, I started talking to her through Sarah, and I said, 'Look, I'm gonna do Bodyguard 2 and I think I can build this around you. Would you be interested?' And she goes, 'Yes. My life's about to change.' I didn't really go into depth with it, but I thought I understood what she was saying."