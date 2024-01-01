Denzel Washington hints he is planning to retire

Denzel Washington has hinted he plans to give up acting after appearing on screens since the 1970s.

The 69-year-old Oscar winner made his screen debut at the age of 18 in the 1977 US TV movie The Wilma Rudolph Story and will this year play a key role in the Roman Empire drama sequel Gladiator II alongside Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal.

But fans should be prepared to see less of the star on screen as he has heavily hinted he plans to retire from acting - but offered some hope that he won't quit the industry entirely.

Metro quotes the star telling a panel at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida, "The things that are going on for me professionally behind the camera are as important to me now as in front of the camera. I think there's less and less time I'll be spending in front of the camera."

Denzel won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1990 for his role as Private Silas Trip in the historical war drama Glory - and won the Best Actor gong in 2002 for playing Det. Alonzo Harris in crime thriller Training Day.

He has been Oscar-nominated for seven further roles including his lead roles in Malcolm X and Flight, and was up for Best Actor and Best Picture for his film Fences, which he starred in and directed.

Metro goes on to quote Denzel praising his son Malcolm Washington, who directs the upcoming Netflix film The Piano Lesson, which he has produced, saying, "I'm not saying this because he's my son, but he's very talented. He went to the American Film Institute. He graduated number one in his class."