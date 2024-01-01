Kristin Cavallari hits out to defend breast implants

Kristin Cavallari has hit out at speculation about her body to confirm she has had surgery on her breasts in the past.

The 37-year-old Laguna Beach star is a mother-of-three, sharing sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and eight-year-old daughter Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler, 41.

Kristin said she made the decision to boost her bust after breastfeeding her kids and made the confession while responding to a social media post.

The reality star had highlighted the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast which was all about cosmetic surgery via her Instagram page.

A fan reacted to her post by questioning if she had undergone surgery on her breasts in the past, prompting Kristin to hit back, writing, "I did both after breast feeding.

"Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves. I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever."

In another recent episode of her podcast, Kristin candidly discussed the stress that her marriage to NFL star Jay caused on her body as she dropped in weight to 102 lbs (46kg).

She commented, "The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out. I look back at photos from that time period and I am like, 'Holy s**t.' I was rail f**king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s**t. And you guys, that was just stress.

"That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate."