Jacob Elordi targeted by 'creepy' AI deepfake

Jacob Elordi has been targeted by "creepy" AI deepfake videos.

The Saltburn actor's likeness was used in a video without his consent that has gone viral across social-media platforms.

Combining explicit footage from an OnlyFans creator's account with video of Jacob's face, the "deepfake" was shared on X/Twitter and has since been viewed at least 3 million times.

"Deepfakes" refers to digital content that has been manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence to create a false depiction of a person or people. They can be convincing enough to make viewers believe they are authentic.

The OnlyFans creator whose body is shown in the original video has spoken out against the video, which he claims uses footage shot when he was only 17.

"That's literally my video lmao deep fake is getting creepy," he wrote on X/Twitter, later adding, "No need on tagging me on every post with the damn video, here or on tiktok i'm trying just to ignore it, you guys should too. btw I was 17 on that video so..."

Jacob, 26, has a distinctive birthmark on his chest that is not visible in the video. The Australian actor had not responded to the footage at time of publication.