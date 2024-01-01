Lorne Michaels responds to Saturday Night Live retirement rumours

Lorne Michaels has responded to rumours he's set to retire from Saturday Night Live.

The show creator opened up as SNL approaches its 50-year anniversary in 2025.

Apart from a four-year hiatus between 1980-1984, Lorne, 79, has helmed the weekly sketch comedy show for its whole run - and he gave only a cryptic response when asked if he was ready to step down.

"I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," Lorne told The New York Times. "But I rely on other people and always have."

In the wide-ranging chat, he went on to say he doesn't believe any comedians are equipped to manage the huge success that often comes from starring on SNL.

"No one can handle the fame," he said, adding he's previously observed talent evolving into "a**holes" as their celebrity grew.

"Generally, we're more tolerant of it, but you know people are going to turn into **holes," he noted. "Because it's just part of that process, because no one grew up that way."

Lorne has so far given little indication as to his succession plans should he hand over the reins.

'We're doing the 50th anniversary show in February of '25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that we'll figure out what we're gonna do,' he told Entertainment Tonight in January.