Kristen Bell 'hasn't smoked cannabis for 15 years'

Kristen Bell has revealed she hasn't touched cannabis for 15 years.

The Frozen actress, who starred in stage show Reefer Madness: The Musical, in 2005 has spoken about her relationship with cannabis.

"To be honest, I have not partaken in cannabis minus maybe a gummy or two in the last 15 years," the 43-year-old told Deadline. "But that's because I spend every night with my children, and we're high on cartoons."

The Veronica Mars star admitted she "smoked a lot of reefer in college" and remembers "getting stoned" in her dorm room and creating "the most brilliant card game ever imagined" during an cannabis-induced "enlightenment moment."

She said, "It was absolute nonsense. But the night before, nothing had ever made more sense to me."

She added, "It's been too long and I'm probably not going to smoke anytime soon. But I remember feeling very enlightened."

Kristen is currently producing a new version of Reefer Madness with Alan Cumming. A revival of the noughties production that propelled Kristin's career, the show is designed to be an "immersive theatrical experience."

The show opened at the end of May and the opening night was attended by Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne.

"She just said she wanted to come out and support," Kristen said. "Which I thought was a lovely gesture, particularly for a project that is launching in Los Angeles where it's not the biggest theatre community, or it maybe has a different identity than a New York community."