Kim Kardashian feeling the pressure to 'deliver' in lead movie role

Kim Kardashian is feeling the pressure to deliver a good performance in her first-ever lead movie role.

This week's episode of The Kardashians followed the reality star as she went from studio to studio pitching The 5th Wheel, a project that was first reported in November.

According to Kim, each of the five studios "called within 20 minutes with offers" and she and screenwriters Paula Pell and Janine Brito opted to go with Netflix.

Following the positive response from Hollywood executives, the star admitted she was nervous about delivering the goods.

"The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she told her friends over dinner. "How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"

In a confessional, she added, "How do they know I can do it? Now the pressure's on because I'm like, 'Oh s**t, this is happening,' I'm tripping the f**k out low-key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver."

She continued, "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f**king deliver. It's such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and I'm like, every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

After making minor screen appearances over the years, Kim made her first serious foray into acting with American Horror Story: Delicate last year. In addition to her upcoming movie, which she is also producing, the 43-year-old will play a divorce lawyer in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama series.

Reflecting on her unexpected "career turn", the Skims mogul shared what she will and won't do for her roles.

"I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don't have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 pounds for a role... that's not where I need to be," she stated.

Kim also revealed that her friend Amy Schumer is interested in being in the movie, which she described as a mix between The Hangover, Bridesmaids and The First Wives Club.