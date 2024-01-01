Donald Sutherland has died at the age of 88, his son, Kiefer Sutherland, announced on Thursday.

The legendary Canadian actor had a long career that began in the early 1960s and included roles in huge franchises including The Hunger Games and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Donald's son, 24 actor Kiefer, 57, shared the sad news via social media on Thursday.

He wrote on X, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

The actor shared a black-and-white image from his youth of himself with his late father.

Deadline reports that Donald passed away in Miami, Florida, after suffering a "long illness".

In a career that stretched back to 1962, Donald won Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for his roles - and was also celebrated at the 2017 Oscars with the Honorary award for "a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness".

He played devious President Coriolanus Snow in the hugely successful Hunger Games film franchise and was the watcher Merrick Jamison-Smythe in the cult horror classic film Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He also won acclaim for his role as Capt. Benjamin Franklin 'Hawkeye' Pierce in the M*A*S*H movie, Detective John Klute in the crime drama Klute, and Sergeant 'Oddball' in Kelly's Heroes.

He is survived by his actress wife, Francine Racette, his five children; sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer; daughter Rachel; and four grandchildren.