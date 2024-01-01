Jonathan Majors lands first role since career derailed by assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has landed his first film role since he was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment last year.

The 34-year-old actor lost a string of high-profile jobs in the wake of his assault case, which was sparked after he assaulted former girlfriend Grace Jabarri.

He will now play a leading role in a revenge thriller titled Merciless, which is based on a screenplay by Frank Hannah and is set to be directed by Martin Villeneuve.

Deadline announced the news alongside a quote from Martin, declaring, "Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative.

"It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity."

After being found guilty of assault and harassment in a US court in December 2023, Jonathan was sentenced in April this year to attend a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

After he was found guilty, he was dropped by Disney from starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he had been cast as the major villain, Kang the Conquerer, in numerous upcoming films and after he had already played the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Disney had also cancelled the release of his anticipated film Magazine Dreams, which had been due for release last December.

Filming of Merciless is expected to commence in the autumn of this year, with cameras due to roll in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.