Ben Affleck addresses why he always looks furious in photographs

Ben Affleck has addressed the stern expression he is frequently seen sporting when photographed in public.

Images of the Oscar winner have become pop culture cornerstones as snaps of him looking stroppy while entering a car and appearing exasperated while smoking a cigarette have become memes.

But the American star insists he's not as grumpy as he looks and actually has a timid disposition.

He explained to Kevin Hart on the talk show Hart to Heart, "I'm also a little bit shy... I also don't like a lot of attention. That's why people see me and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?' Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I'm like, 'Okay, here we go.'"

Ben went on to explain that he feels protective of his children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as well as the 16-year-old twins Max and Emme of his current wife Jennifer Lopez.

He warned, "Also, because I'm with my kids and they're taking my picture... Actually, what I'd like to do is much more definitive than just look at you like this. I don't mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don't give a f**k. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you. But with my children that's a different thing."

Ben admitted his family have confronted him about his expression, recalling, "I'll be sitting at home and they're like, 'What's wrong?' 'Nothing. Nothing's wrong.'"

Kevin then asked the star if he suffers from "resting b***h face," prompting Ben to joke, "B***h?! I have resting hard face."