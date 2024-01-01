David Hyde Pierce shares one condition he would need to join Frasier revival

David Hyde Pierce has shared the one condition he would need to see met in order for him to reprise his role as Dr. Niles Crane on Frasier.

The 65-year-old actor played neurotic psychiatrist Niles in the original 11 seasons of Frasier - which aired from 1993 until 2004.

The sitcom was revived last year by lead star Kelsey Grammer and a second season is set to stream via Paramount+ after entering production last month.

While some key original show members, such as Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin, have returned for the show revival, David has not yet agreed to.

But he has now explained why he decided not to return, telling Metro, "I think right from the beginning, when we talked about it, if the idea had been we were going to do, like, a one-off special episode, or something that would have been very easy to commit to.

"It isn't so much about not doing that show, it's about the other opportunities that I have that I don't want to turn down."

The original series involved filming 24 episodes per year, while the sequel series involves a more manageable 10 episodes per year so far.

Reflecting on his time on set with the original cast, David shared fond memories and discussed the enduring appeal of the series, saying, "We were all very close. We were at each other's weddings and birthings and passings and everything in between.

"But also, even though it's been about 100 years since Frasier was on, people still come up to me and tell me how much the show means to them, what it did to get them through Covid, for example."