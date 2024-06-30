Shannen Doherty accuses ex of delaying divorce amid cancer battle

Shannen Doherty has accused her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, of intentionally delaying their divorce to avoid paying spousal support.

The Charmed star, who requested $15,343 (£12,121) in monthly spousal support, is claiming he's delaying the process of their separation amid her cancer battle.

In documents obtained by People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star alleged she hasn't been provided financial information about her ex's photography archive.

The actor, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, claimed the photographer is purposefully waiting until her condition worsens.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Doherty wrote in the filing.

A lawyer for Iswarienko debunked the claims, alleging he wanted to finalise the divorce in September 2023 when he offered the Charmed alum a settlement deal, which she declined.

Heathers star Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

According to the filed documents, Doherty expects her earnings to "drastically" lessen this year as she's been unable to work due to her "recurrent health issues".

"Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage," she stated.

"I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after 30 June 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease," she continued, referring to her time on the show from 1998 to 2001.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. In 2020, she revealed the cancer came back and had spread to her brain while later metastasising into her bones.