Patrick Dempsey joins Dexter: Original Sin

Patrick Dempsey has joined the cast of Dexter: Original Sin.

The actor, best known for his role on Grey's Anatomy, joins as a series regular, as reported by Variety.

He is set to portray Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide unit, who has a decades-long relationship with Christian Slater's Harry Morgan.

"Patrick Dempsey is a beloved actor who is internationally known for the iconic characters he has played and his performances," announced Paramount Global co-CEO Chris McCarthy. "We are thrilled to have him join our all-star cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the highly anticipated origin story of the franchise."

The Dexter prequel began production in Miami earlier this month.

Dempsey, who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2023, stars alongside Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, and Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta.

Set in 1991, 15 years before the events of Dexter, the series follows the titular character as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar.

This is a challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.