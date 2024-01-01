Carol Burnett honoured in Hollywood at 91

Carol Burnett has been honoured with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The veteran comedian and actor revealed at the June 20 event that she has no plans on retiring any time soon.

Burnett told Fox News Digital as long as she's still enjoying herself, she's not leaving.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," the 91-year-old revealed.

Her latest role is in Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, which has been renewed for a second season.

Speaking of what convinced her to take on the role, Burnett said, "All they had to do was say who was in it and I said, 'I'm there.' I don't care what you want me to do."

The comedy-drama series stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber.

"I said, 'I'm in,'" Burnett shared, after she was told about the star-studded cast. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season."

Her comedy-variety show The Carol Burnett Show, was one of the first to be hosted by a woman. It aired from 1967 to 1978, with a brief reprisal in 1991.

During her speech at the event, Burnett shared that she grew up close to the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She recalled walking to the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, as she once knew it, with her grandmother and admiring all the handprints and footprints cemented into the sidewalk.

Burnett said that as a child, she "never dreamed" of being able to put her own handprints and footprints in the ground 80 years later.