Jonathan Majors scores first role since assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has landed a main role in the upcoming supernatural revenge thriller, Merciless.

The Devotion actor is taking on the leading role of a CIA interrogator in the upcoming independent film, according to Deadline.

Producer Christopher Tuffin said he "refuses to let the court of public opinion and selective prosecution undermine great art and artists".

"I consider it an honour and a privilege to be working with Jonathan who is such a great talent now that this matter has been adjudicated," he shared.

Production for Merciless is scheduled to commence later this autumn in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City.

He was found guilty in December 2023 of one count of reckless assault in the third degree along with a charge of harassment.

In April this year, Majors was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention programme and probation.

The Yale Drama School graduate was dropped after his arrest by both his management company and public relations firm.

Marvel Studios also dropped him after Majors portrayed Kang the Conqueror in both film and television.

Majors has been dating actor and model Meagan Good since May 2023 and she supported him by attending his sentencing hearing.

During an interview with ABC in January, Majors revealed he was "shocked" by his guilty verdict.

"I have never hit a woman. I have never struck a woman," he said at the time.