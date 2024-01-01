Kevin Costner 'open to love'

Kevin Costner has revealed he is open to finding love again following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

On navigating life following the split, the actor shared that he is "not going to let anything" harden his heart.

About falling in love again, he said that he loves "the idea of that possibility" in a People cover story published 20 June.

When asked about how he has been navigating life after his ex filed for divorce in May 2023 after nearly 20 years of marriage, he simply responded, "You just do it."

"You just keep talking, you keep coaching (the kids), you keep interested in what they're interested in," he continued.

The father of seven - he shares sons Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and 14-year-old daughter Grace with Baumgartner - added that he is hopeful of finding love again.

"Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love,' said the three-time Golden Globe winner, who also has four adult children: Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, and Liam, 27.

"There's such a good feeling that's associated with that," he reasoned.

"It may have to be defined in a different way. But yeah, I love the idea of that possibility."

Earlier this week, Costner denied rumours of a romance with singer Jewel, stating to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, "Jewel and I are friends - we've never gone out, ever. She's special, and I don't want these rumours to ruin our friendship because that's what we have."