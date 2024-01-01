Exorcism director Adam Goldberg compares making a film to 'being a parent'

Adam Goldberg says directing a movie is like being a parent.

The 53-year-old filmmaker is at the helm of 'The Exorcism' - which stars Russell Crowe as a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film - and admitted that since welcoming two sons aged nine and six with his wife Roxanne Daner, his outlook on the profession has changed a lot.

He told Movie Web: "It was like an opportunity to sort of be the a******... not that I want to be. But I always say that, like, directing is really a lot like being a parent, which I couldn't have known before I had kids. And I realize now it's almost identical.

"And, of course, yeah, my character in this movie is just like the world's worst dad... We have two kids [in real life], and they never want the same thing at the same time. And oh gosh, I cannot tell you how much that reminds me of directing."

Adam also compared his time working with the 'Les Miserables' actor as being like playing an "amazing game" of tennis.

He said: "It was really a lot of fun. It was a lot like, I keep using this analogy — I think it's because I've been playing tennis for the first time in years — but it was like playing amazing tennis, you know, is what it feels like working with Russell.

