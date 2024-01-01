Kevin Costner confirms he won't be returning to Yellowstone

Kevin Costner has finally confirmed that he won't be returning to his TV show Yellowstone for the final episodes.

The Bodyguard star revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday that he will not be reprising his role as John Dutton for the second half of the fifth and final season.

"Hi everyone. I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone - that beloved series that I love - that I know you love. I just realised that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future," he said.

"It was something that really changed me. I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

He posted the video shortly after it was revealed that the long-awaited second half of season five would premiere on 10 November, a full two years after the first half's debut.

Production on the final episodes began in Montana last month, while Costner was busy promoting the first film in his Horizon franchise. The first two chapters are being released this year and filming on the third is already underway.

The Dances with Wolves star has explained in multiple interviews recently that production on Yellowstone and Horizon clashed, leaving him no choice but to depart the show.

It was reported in May last year that Costner would be leaving Yellowstone after season five and it was subsequently announced the show would conclude with the second half of that season.