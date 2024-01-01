Jane Fonda 'heartbroken' by Donald Sutherland's death

Jane Fonda has been left "stunned" and "heartbroken" by the death of her co-star and former partner Donald Sutherland.

The veteran actress paid tribute to Sutherland by sharing a black-and-white from the set of their 1971 movie Klute on Instagram.

"I am stunned to hear that Donald Sutherland has died. He was my fascinating co-star in Klute and we loved working together," she captioned the post. "Donald was a brilliant actor and a complex man who shared quite a few adventures with me, such as the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour that performed for 60,000 active duty soldiers, sailors, and marines in Hawaii, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Japan in 1971. I am heartbroken."

Sutherland and Fonda dated briefly around the time they shot the film.

Many tributes have poured in for M*A*S*H actor, who passed away on Thursday in Miami, Florida after a long illness. He was 88.

William 'Billy' Baldwin, who worked with Sutherland on Backdraft, Virus and the TV series Dirty, Sexy, Money, wrote on X/Twitter that it was an "honor and pleasure" to collaborate with the late star three times.

"There will never be another Donald Sutherland ... ever," he continued. "We have lost a true acting master and a quirky, one of a kind, never met anyone like him before original."

Meanwhile, David Oyelowo told Deadline it was a "privilege" to have a "front row seat" to the Canadian actor's last onscreen performance in the TV series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

"The glint in his eye was that of an inquisitive, hungry artist still on the hunt for the truth. Seeing that glint, up close, in the eyes of a legend was something to behold," he added.

Will Smith also paid tribute to Sutherland by sharing stills from their 1993 movie Six Degrees of Separation. He simply wrote in the caption, "Rest in Peace, Donald."

Sutherland was also known for his roles in The Dirty Dozen, Don't Look Now, Ordinary People and The Hunger Games franchise.