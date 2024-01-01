Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser land Balls Up roles

Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser are to star in 'Balls Up'.

The pair have joined the cast of the action comedy that is to be directed by Peter Farrelly for Amazon MGM Studios.

The movie follows two marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to make the most of their free tickets to a game of soccer.

The duo's drunken debauchery results in them being hunted by every person in the country.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have penned the script and are to produce with Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato.

Mark, 53, explained earlier this year that he was interested in making movies that appeal to families after appearing in R-rated flicks such as 'Boogie Nights' and 'Ted' during his acting career.

The star – who has children Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14, with his wife Rhea Durham – told Yahoo Entertainment: "You know, I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see.

"Look, I’m 52 years old now. I’m a dad of four. I’ve got a kid in college. I like playing age-appropriate roles. I think a lot of people don’t embrace that and audiences are like — this doesn’t seem real."

Wahlberg says that audiences want to see "the guy and the gal being in the same age bracket" and aims to feature in "believable and realistic" projects.

'The Departed' actor said: "There's many different things that I think audiences frown upon and I want to do things that are believable and realistic.

"Listen, if the right script comes, I don't rule anything out."