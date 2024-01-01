Jeff Nichols plans to make Alien Nation next

Jeff Nichols is hoping to make 'Alien Nation' his next movie.

The 45-year-old director has spent years trying to bring the sci-fi project to the big screen and has now turned to Paramount to get the $100 million picture made.

Jeff told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm trying to (get it made) right now. It's a big movie, though. It's an expensive movie, and the truth is, when you want to work at those budget levels, you just have to turn over control to that system.

"And that system is strange. That system is complicated, and sadly, it operates, a lot of times out of fear. Nobody wants to get fired, nobody wants to mess up. It's a tremendous amount of money that they could spend on something like that, and I don't have control over it."

'The Bikeriders' director is willing to make concessions to the big studios if it enables the movie to get made, even if he would prefer not to.

He said: "I can maybe make it for under $100 million; we can pull levers like that, but it's going to have to be made in that system. And I don't want to work in that system. That's not my desire.

"I don't want to have to jump through these hoops, but I want to work in scope. I want to work in scale. I always have. So I want to try my hand at it, and I think I have a story that warrants it.

"We'll see if the universe aligns in order for me to make it. I don't know. But I'm not scared of it because I know what the story is. If they'll just let me make the story, then things will be alright."