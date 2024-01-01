Rebel Wilson feared 'unhealthy' relationship with food would end her motherhood dream

Rebel Wilson says a doctor's stark warning about her relationship with food and her body kick started her weight loss journey.

The 44-year-old Australian actress is the proud mother to 19-month-old daughter Royce who was born via a surrogate in November 2022 and who she shares with fashion designer fiancée Ramona Agruma, 40.

Rebel has shared that a doctor warned her she would have greater success in conceiving through IVF if she lost weight - a comment she says hit her hard and prompted her impressive weight-loss journey which saw her lose 60 pounds (27kg).

Asked by Us Weekly for the one experience that helped her better understand her "relationship with your body and food," the Pitch Perfect star replied, "The biggest one would be when I had this consultation with a fertility doctor.

"He was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy.' It kind of really hit a nerve, that (it) could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce."

Rebel went on to share her pride at being a mother, saying, "Every time she says 'Mama,' I melt. But it's just hard, and (I) just (have) massive respect to all the other mothers. Mine was a single mother with four children. Like, how did she do it?"

She also praised her fiancée Ramona for her own parenting skills, gushing, "Ramona's a natural. I was like, 'Babe, you're way better than me!' She cooks Royce healthy meals from scratch. She's the one who's been getting up lately in the middle of the night. She's just a hero."