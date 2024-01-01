Tiffany Haddish is dating 'multiple' men but practising celibacy

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her current dating practices to reveal she's seeing multiple men at once - but choosing not to sleep with any of them.

The 44-year-old comedy star was previously married to army veteran William Stewart with their union beginning in 2008 but they split in 2011 and their divorce was finalised in 2013.

She later enjoyed a high-profile romance with rap superstar Common which lasted from mid-2020 to November 2021 - with their busy work schedules blamed as the reason for the collapse of the relationship.

Now Tiffany says she is enjoying seeing multiple men at once, but has also revealed she is practicing celibacy - and has been doing so for eight months.

She said during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on NBC, "I'm sure they are watching now and that's fine with me. They all know about each other, I tell them, 'Hey, I'm dating multiple people, I'm not sleeping with anyone and we'll see.' I would like to, but it's got to be the right person."

She added, "Not that I am psychic, but I can see... I can see this is going to be a problem for me. This is going to have me in nine months in the bed going, 'Why did I do that?'"

The Girls Trip star explained that she has appreciated the new way she is experiencing dating after becoming sober following a DUI arrest in 2023.

She said, "Yeah, sobriety keeps you from making dumb decisions, I would say. You can see all the red flags, you can see, 'Okay this is going to be a problem'."