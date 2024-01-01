Eva Longoria risk reigniting long-running Desperate Housewives feud

Eva Longoria has risk reigniting speculation that not all of the Desperate Housewives cast members got on well.

The hit US TV show ran for eight seasons from 2004 until 2012 and has been enjoying a resurgence in recent months after it became available to stream via Disney+.

During the original run of the show, rumours were rife that the cast fell out with Teri Hatcher, who played Susan Myers alongside Eva's Gabrielle Solis, Felicity Huffman's Lynette Scavo, and Marcia Cross's Bree Van de Kamp.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Eva was asked which of her former co-stars she is still in contact with and she referenced all of her fellow female leads, and even Jesse Metcalfe who played on-screen toyboy John Rowland, but made no mention of Teri.

She said, "I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot, but the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo (Chavira), my (on-screen) husband. And Jesse."

Despite years of reports that tensions were high behind the scenes of the smash comedy-drama, Eva has insisted she would jump at the chance to return to the role.

She told Entertainment Weekly, "Oh my God, yes! I would be the first to sign up for the reboot... I've told (show creator Marc Cherry) a hundred times. I was like, 'Let's do it again. I miss Wisteria Lane. I miss the girls. I miss Gaby Solis. I miss being her.'"