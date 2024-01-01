Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron discuss 'easy' way they play on-screen lovers

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron have explained how playing on-screen lovers in the past made it easy for them to do it again.

The 57-year-old Australian actress and the 36-year-old High School Musical star raised eyebrows back in 2012 when they appeared in the crime thriller The Paperboy.

The film sparked complaints at the time as some cinema fans felt the feature was too explicit to be rated 15.

Now Nicole and Zac are getting intimate on-screen again in Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair - but the duo said it was easy to slip back into their roles as lovers.

Nicole explained to Extra TV that she felt comfortable working with Zac due to their past, saying, "There is an ease there, and also we were able to talk and decide to do it."

Zac added, "She called me and said, 'Do you want to do this? Because if you do it, I'll do it.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I do want to do it.'"

It's not just Zac who Nicole is reuniting with lately, as supernatural romantic comedy Practical Magic is getting a sequel with Sandra Bullock on board for the follow up to the 1998 classic.

Kidman explained, "Sandy and I, yep. The Owens sisters are back... We've been circling it for a while, but we wanted to make sure we had a good story."

She continued, "I just love Sandy, so the idea of working with her again... we were both saying, 'Oh, my God, we're still here and working and really sort of enthusiastic in life,' and to bring that into what we're going to do now, so it's kind of fun."