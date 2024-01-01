Cara Delevingne describes 'terrible headaches' from sober nights out

Cara Delevingne has shared her shock at being left feeling "terrible" on nights out without alcohol.

The model and actress has explained that she is now sober but finds herself suffering in new ways as she ends up drinking sugary drinks.

Opening up to The Sun, the British star said, "Nearly two years ago when I got sober, I thought, 'I probably won't go out as much, my life's probably going to change'. And to be honest I went out way more than before, which is great, apart from when you go out you drink a hell of a lot of sugar."

Describing some terrible side effects, Cara said, "I'd wake up in the morning with a terrible headache, and I was like, 'What?'."

The Suicide Squad actress has found a new way to enjoy nights out without suffering sugar-fuelled headaches, however, by launching her very own brand of alcohol-free wine, called Della Vite.

Discussing her move into the no-alcohol drinks industry, she said, "I just like having something in my hand. For me, it was never about the alcohol. Whether it's a wedding or someone has broken up with someone, you reunite over a glass of something. It's about that ritual and being invested in that, so this is for everyone.

"It's not about being sober, it's about being yourself. When I want to go out to have fun, I want to celebrate."