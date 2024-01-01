Jennifer Lawrence to star in Real Housewives inspired murder mystery

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in a Real Housewives inspired murder mystery movie.

Titled The Wives, the movie will focus on a group of elite housewives, who may or may not have a murderer in their ranks.

Jennifer, 33, will produce and star in the project, that has been bought by Apple Original Films.

Currently in development, it's not yet known when the film will be released. No other cast members have been revealed yet.

The actress has talked regularly about her love of the Real Housewives franchise. She believes the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City made the "best reality TV finale, I think, ever," and even joked to E! she would give them her Oscar. "I'll give 'em mine! I don't care," she said. "They deserve it!"

She told Ellen DeGeneres that getting "too drunk with the Housewives" was "something (she) always dreamt of saying."

Before she gets to work on her new project, Jennifer will be on screens in the movie Die, My Love.

An adaptation of the novel of the same name, it tells the story of a woman who deals with extreme mental health problems after giving birth in a secluded French village.

Lynne Ramsay who directed the movie, told Variety that Jennifer "really responded to the material, which is hardcore in some ways, because it's about postnatal depression and bipolar (disorder) But it's funny as well. Well, I've made it funny. I think I've made it funny. I hope I've made it funny."