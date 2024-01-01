Emma Stone reveals the role she was 'devastated' to miss out on

Emma Stone has revealed early in her career there was one particular role she was "devastated" to miss out on.

"When I was auditioning in LA when I was... I think I was 15 at this time..I got a couple callbacks for Friday Night Lights for Coach Taylor's daughter," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday. "'I was totally devastated that it didn't work out."

Actor Jesse Plemons did nab a role in the hit TV show, and the pair starred together in Poor Things, as well as the follow-up, Kinds of Kindness.

She admitted it would have been "so crazy" if she and Jesse had worked together when they were younger, adding "but then we met 20 years later on this. And he's going to be in the next movie, too - spoiler alert."

Emma won an Oscar for her role in Poor Things and revealed how she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the A-list event.

"You said you split your dress," Jimmy asked Emma, in reference to a comment she'd made during her acceptance speech.

"I really did," she said. "There was a bathroom break at one point. Listen, I made it a much bigger drama, as per usual, than it actually was, but I don't know. Something happened, I went to the bathroom - it definitely happened."

She admitted the "bathroom break" was during Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken. "I was so excited. I was dancing so much and the dress was kind of tight. And a woman, right before the category came up, tapped me on the shoulder and was like, 'Hey, your dress is broken.'"