Gordon Ramsay 'on the mend' after bike accident

Gordon Ramsay has confirmed he's "on the mend" after a bike accident that left him with terrible bruises.

The famous chef fell off his push bike just over a week ago, while cycling in Connecticut.

After the incident, he posted a video on social media, showing an enormous bruise on his stomach, waist and ribs.

"I'm lucky to be here," he said at the time. "Honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. Even with the kids, a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet."

His most recent Instagram post showed a video of his five-year-old son Oscar riding his bike, wearing a helmet, and saying "Daddy, this is for you."

His wife, Tana, is overheard in the video saying, "New helmet Daddy, more coverage."

Gordon captioned the post, "The purple potato is on the mend !! Thank you to everyone for all the amazing messages Gx."

The Hell's Kitchen star, 57, previously revealed he took up cycling in 2018 after worrying his increasing weight would cost him his marriage.

"Tana was not impressed with the way I was," he said. "I was overweight, 18 stone. I looked like a sack of s**t. I look at the pictures and think, 'How did Tana stay around?' Because Tana has got better looks and is more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f**k. It was painful. I used to look at myself in the mirror and think, 'Holy s**t!' So it was a big wake-up call."