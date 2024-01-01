Ncuti Gatwa uses music to get into character

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that he uses music "a lot" to get into character.

During a recent interview for Elle's Ask Me Anything video series, the Rwandan-Scottish actor explained that he uses music as a tool to get into the right headspace.

"I use music a lot to get into character," Ncuti told his Doctor Who co-star Millie Gibson, who also took part in the interview.

The Sex Education star continued, "Like I pick a song for my character's season and then that exemplifies their journey throughout that season, it's like part of my process."

Ncuti, who was announced as the fifteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who TV series in 2022, then revealed the "most intense thing" he has ever done for a role.

"Trying to watch all of Doctor Who to prep for the audition," the 31-year-old said. "That was pretty like, wake up at six, get Doctor Who on and watch like a marathon."

A Doctor Who marathon is a major undertaking as there are more than 800 episodes, which date all the way back to 1963.

The star also revealed that there is one item that he steals from the Doctor Who set.

"All the like tracksuit bottoms that we get in between scenes," he divulged. "They're just so comfy."