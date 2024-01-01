Earl Spencer's third wife breaks silence on divorce

Karen Spencer has spoken out for the first time since her husband Earl Charles Spencer broke the news that they were to divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The philanthropist shared a statement on Instagram regarding her split from the late Princess Diana's younger brother.

"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me," she wrote.

"I'm just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

Karen then added a slew of photos from the Althorp estate - the Spencer family home.

"Thought I'd share a few pics from last night's summer solstice gathering," she captioned the shots.

On 8 June, Charles revealed the breakup during an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

"It is immensely sad," he said. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Karen, who hails from Canada, met Charles in 2010 on a blind date.

They married a year later and share a daughter, Charlotte Diana, 12, who is the youngest of the Earl's seven children.

Charles is also dad to daughters Kitty, 33, Eliza and Amelia, both 31, and son Louis, 30, with his first ex-wife Victoria Lockwood.

With former spouse number two, Caroline Freud, he shares a son Edmund, 20, and a daughter Lara, 18.