Thomas Brodie-Sangster marries Talulah Riley

British actor Talulah Riley has married Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Elon Musk's ex got hitched in Hertfordshire to her beau of three years, who played lovesick child Sam in the 2003 rom-com opposite on-screen dad Liam Neeson.

Riley, who married the tech mogul twice before finally breaking their relationship off in 2016, wore a white dress and veil to marry the Game of Thrones and Maze Runner star at St George's Church in Anstey, as reported by The Sun.

The couple met on the set of the Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol in March 2021, when Riley played fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

The pair first went public with their romance at the British Academy Film Awards in March 2022.

In July 2023, Talulah confirmed her engagement to Brodie-Sangster on X, then known as Twitter.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged!" the Westworld actor shared at the time.

While Riley's past relationship with Musk is well-publicised, Brodie-Sangster quietly dated My Parents Are Aliens actor Isabella Melling and model/musician Gzi Wisdom before finding love with Riley.

Brodie-Sangster has also enjoyed film success in Nanny McPhee, Nowhere Boy - in which he played a young Paul McCartney - and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

He won a new legion of fans thanks to his recurring role as Jojen Reed in hugely popular HBO drama Game Of Thrones.