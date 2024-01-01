Daniel Radcliffe excited to spend more time with son once Merrily We Roll Along ends

Daniel Radcliffe is looking forward to spending more time with his infant son once his run in the Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along comes to an end.

The Harry Potter actor, who has been performing in the show since September 2023, is planning to take a well-earned break and spend more quality time with his long-term partner Erin Darke and their son, who was born in April last year.

"First of all, I'm very excited to take a break and be a dad and do that for a bit," he told WWD. "The (Broadway) schedule is great in some ways because you get a lot of time off during the day, so you get to spend that time with your family. I go away for a two-show day and I feel like I come back to an entirely different human now because he's growing up at a very, very quick rate. So I'm looking forward to just hanging out with him for a bit."

While he's excited for the final performance on 7 July, Radcliffe admitted it is going to be emotional saying goodbye to his co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, who have become his firm friends.

"I will say that if you come and see us in the last week, we might just be crying the whole time," he noted. "I've made friends here that I think are going to affect the rest of my life, and I'm going to know forever. And that's a really special thing."

Radcliffe, Groff and Mendez have been with the production since an off-Broadway run in late 2022. The show opened on Broadway for a limited engagement in September 2023 but proved so popular that the run was extended twice.

The three leads were all nominated for Tonys this year, with Radcliffe and Groff winning Best Featured Actor and Best Actor in a Musical for their performances in the show on Sunday.

The British actor has been in a relationship with Darke since 2012. Their son's name has not been publicly disclosed.