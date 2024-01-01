Chace Crawford misses his Gossip Girl co-stars.

The actor, best known for playing Nate Archibald in the smash hit show Gossip Girl, has opened up about his relationship with his former castmates.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, Chace was asked if he missed playing the lacrosse-playing Manhattanite.

"Not really. I'll say I miss the people, and I miss being on set," the 38-year-old replied. "I do miss being in scenes with Ed (Westwick) because we would crack each other up, and I loved literally everyone on that show: Penn (Badgley), Leighton (Meester), Blake (Lively), Taylor (Momsen), Connor (Paolo), the actors that played my parents."

Chase explained that the main cast became "super close" while filming Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

"We were all super close. That was like our college experience in a way," The Boys actor told the magazine. "I was in college for a year and a half, and then I got into acting, and boom, went to New York City, which was pretty crazy. It was a wild time in our life."

Chace appeared in several TV movies and feature films before landing his breakthrough role in the teen drama series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chace said he had recently seen Ed, who played his on-screen best friend Chuck Bass in the show.

"I did see Ed recently. I saw him in Europe and we reconnected a little bit," the actor shared. "He's living like an hour north of London. He's very rural up there with his family, and he's doing really well. So it was really good to see Eddie West."