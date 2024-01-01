Margot Robbie opens up about married life

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have shared rare details of their married life.

During a joint interview with The Times of London, Robbie and her producer-director husband spoke about their seven-year marriage and how they spend "24 hours a day" together when they aren't working on individual projects.

"It's seamless," Ackerley said when asked if the pair separate business and pleasure. "We don't have a toggle on, toggle off. It's all become one thing."

The duo, who together own the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as a gin brand, Papa Salt, were married in a secret ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016.

Ackerley also said there was "a sporting rivalry" between the UK and Australia in the marital home because he feels "like an honorary Aussie" and his wife feels like "an honorary Brit".

Robbie, who is set to produce a forthcoming big screen debut of The Sims, based on the popular computer game, previously opened up about her feelings for Ackerley at January's Critics Choice Awards.

"I am so lucky," she told E! News, explaining why it's "the best" to have a spouse who isn't in the spotlight.

"He likes being behind the camera," she said. "He's not fazed by any of this stuff, he's just the best."