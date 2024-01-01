Olivia Colman returns in The Night Manager reboot

Olivia Colman is back for Season 2 of The Night Manager, reprising her Emmy-nominated role as intelligence officer Angela Burr.

As reported by Variety, the Oscar winner will be returning for the new edition alongside Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) as Alexander 'Sandy' Langbourne; Douglas Hodge (Joker) as Rex Mayhew; Michael Nardone (Traces) as Frisky; and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Danny Roper.

The new season, which takes place eight years after the dramatic Season 1 finale, is set to air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the UK, and globally on Amazon Prime.

Colman, who won a best actress gong for The Favourite in 2019, joins fellow The Night Manager returnee Tom Hiddleston, who is back to play former military officer Jonathan Pine.

Hiddleston has gained international fame portraying Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Thor in 2011 and most recently headlining the Disney+ show Loki.

Story details for the new TV series are being kept under wraps - but the return of several cast members who were in the Season 1 orbit of villain Richard

'Dicky' Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, gives a hint that there is unfinished business there.

Laurie is listed among the executive producers on Season 2 of The Night Manager, but so far there's been no word on whether he's returning to the screen.