Elon Musk confirms arrival of 12th child

Elon Musk has confirmed the birth of his 12th child.

The tech billionaire has confirmed reports that he welcomed a new baby with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year, marking their third child together.

Speaking to Page Six, the Tesla co-founder took issue with reports claiming he had kept the baby a secret.

"As for 'secretly fathered,' that is also false," he stated. "All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean 'secret.'"

Musk and Zilis, who works for his brain implant company, have yet to disclose the name and sex of their new baby, or when it was born.

The entrepreneur's baby news was first revealed in a Bloomberg article about Musk's obsession with population decline on Friday.

"Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a 'debunked theory'," he told Page Six. "2.1 kids is (the) replacement rate, and obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point."

Musk also reportedly sent the outlet a link to statistics on fertility rates.

The X/Twitter owner previously had twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021, mere weeks before Musk and his on-off partner Grimes welcomed their second child via surrogate that December.

Musk and the alternative singer share three children together in total.

The controversial businessman also has five surviving children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. Their first child tragically died at 10 weeks in 2002.