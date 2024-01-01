Princess Anne hospitalised with concussion and minor injuries

Princess Anne is in hospital after sustaining minor injuries and concussion at her estate on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace officials announced on Monday that The Princess Royal, King Charles III's sister, had been admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol after an incident at her country estate in Gloucestershire, England.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement reads.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

It is believed the 73-year-old royal, an experienced equestrian, was injured by a horse.

Her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were on the estate at the time, reports The Telegraph. Laurence reportedly accompanied the Princess to the hospital.

Her public engagements have been postponed for the rest of the week, including her trip to Canada.

"Her Royal Highness is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation," a spokesman said.

"On doctors' advice, Her Royal Highness's engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."