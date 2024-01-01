Ice Cube 'finally getting some traction' with fourth Friday film

Ice Cube has shared a positive update on the future of his Friday film franchise.

During a recent conversation with Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM radio show Flavor of the Week, the Ride Along star revealed that a fourth film in the Friday franchise is "finally getting some traction", 22 years after the release of 2002's Friday After Next.

"We're working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros," he shared. "They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there. So, now he's running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, 'Yo, what the f**k is going on with Friday? Man, let's get this s**t back online.'"

Ice Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson, co-wrote and starred in the first stoner comedy film, Friday, back in 1995. He wrote the follow-ups, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next, and reprised his role as slacker Craig Jones.

The rapper and actor previously called out Warner Bros. in 2022 for dragging their heels with the fourth film, and he admitted to Flavor Flav that he "was a little hot" at the time because he was frustrated with the delay, particularly because his co-stars John Witherspoon, Tommy Lister Jr. and Anthony 'AJ' Johnson had passed away.

"I'm like, 'Man, we keep losing people, and y'all keep d**king around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done,'" he stated. "They wanna do it, but the key is, it's got to be done right or we shouldn't f**k with it. So, they finally came to their senses, so hopefully we can get in the process of getting that movie made."